Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 1,887 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of National HealthCare worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $94.00 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

