Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,333 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research lifted their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

