Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $287.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

HLT stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

