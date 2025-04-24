Head-To-Head Analysis: Western Acquisition Ventures (NASDAQ:WAVS) vs. Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

Western Acquisition Ventures (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) and Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Western Acquisition Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Innventure shares are held by institutional investors. 60.3% of Western Acquisition Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Innventure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Acquisition Ventures has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innventure has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Acquisition Ventures N/A N/A N/A Innventure N/A -10.36% 3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Acquisition Ventures and Innventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Acquisition Ventures and Innventure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Acquisition Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innventure $1.22 million 174.64 $3.91 million N/A N/A

Innventure has higher revenue and earnings than Western Acquisition Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Acquisition Ventures and Innventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Acquisition Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innventure 0 0 2 2 3.50

Innventure has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.58%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than Western Acquisition Ventures.

Summary

Innventure beats Western Acquisition Ventures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

