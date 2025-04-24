Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

