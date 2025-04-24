Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 469 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,504,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,006,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,518,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

