Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.98.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.