Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $456.92 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.21.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

