Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 999.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $156.56 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

