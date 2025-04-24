Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,732 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,141,000 after buying an additional 145,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

