Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,599 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,742,000 after purchasing an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lyft Scales Into Europe: Can It Take Market Share From Uber?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why It May Be Time to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Heading Into Earnings
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.