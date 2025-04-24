Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $258,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.79.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $463.66 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

