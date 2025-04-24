Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $48.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

