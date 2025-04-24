Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.