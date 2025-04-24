Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BN opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.