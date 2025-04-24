Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 244.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,704 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

