Global Commercial Business Price Reaches $0.0772 on Exchanges (GCB)

Global Commercial Business (GCB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Global Commercial Business has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Global Commercial Business has a market cap of $85.19 million and $192,632.82 worth of Global Commercial Business was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Commercial Business token can now be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Commercial Business Profile

Global Commercial Business was first traded on June 10th, 2024. Global Commercial Business’ total supply is 1,201,844,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,689,492 tokens. The official website for Global Commercial Business is www.gcbex.com. Global Commercial Business’ official Twitter account is @gcbglobal.

Buying and Selling Global Commercial Business

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Commercial Business (GCB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Global Commercial Business has a current supply of 1,201,844,746.37418743 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Global Commercial Business is 0.07701399 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,721.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gcbex.com.”

