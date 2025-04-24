GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

