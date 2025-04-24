Gentex (GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $578.68 million for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

