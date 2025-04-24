GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $193.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $214.21.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GE Aerospace stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

