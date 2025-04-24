Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $70,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

