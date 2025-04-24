Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,790,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,968,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,194,000 after buying an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $93,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,133,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,612,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

