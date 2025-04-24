Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $43.70 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 709,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,061,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 796,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 637,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,843,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,413.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

