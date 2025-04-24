Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,216 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Doximity worth $84,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

