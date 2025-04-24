Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,235 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of DigitalOcean worth $52,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,592,697.62. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

