Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $46,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 4,273.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $647,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,510. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,735 shares of company stock valued at $16,088,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.11 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.