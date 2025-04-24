Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,803 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,406,000.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

