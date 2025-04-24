Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) is Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up about 1.2% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Frontdoor worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Frontdoor by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 881,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 758,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 184,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

