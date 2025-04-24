First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $12.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

