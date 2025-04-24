First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,677 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of argenx worth $46,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in argenx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $594.65 on Thursday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.69.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $681.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.28.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

