Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Evoke Pharma last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

