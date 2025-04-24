Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.30.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
