Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

