Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $89,221,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,304.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,049.14 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,252.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

