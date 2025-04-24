Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,933,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,240,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $265.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.02. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

