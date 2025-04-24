Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

