Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,201,000 after buying an additional 1,453,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

