Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AES by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

