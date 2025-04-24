Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $758,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

