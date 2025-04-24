Evercore ISI Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $245.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $287.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $215.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,069,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

