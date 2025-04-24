Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

