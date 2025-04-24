Empire Financial Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

