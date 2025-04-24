Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

