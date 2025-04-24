Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $349.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

