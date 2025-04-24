Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average is $215.88.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

