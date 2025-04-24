Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

