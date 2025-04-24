Empire Financial Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $63.08 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

