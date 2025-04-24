Empire Financial Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

CMI stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

