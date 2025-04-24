Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,335 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

