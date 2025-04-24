Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $275.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.46 and its 200-day moving average is $323.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

