Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 28th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

